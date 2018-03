Turbocharging the Toyota 86 would require a great deal of work, making it incredibly unlikely to happen in the current generation.

Speaking to CarAdvice in Geneva, Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer for the 86 and Supra, explained why the current 86 won’t see a forced-induction powertrain.

“When we launched 86, I got literally millions of questions from around the world of ‘when would you be launching the turbo version?’” Tada said.