Toyota Confirms It Is Considering A Hybrid Pickup Truck

The Japanese automaker has seemingly confirmed the ongoing reports that see the company exploring the idea of creating a hybrid pickup truck platform for the US market.



The confirmation came from Ed Laukes, Toyota vice president of marketing, interviewed recently on the sidelines of the State Fair of Texas last week, where he explained the hybrid truck might bring even more customers to the brand, and positively expand on the company’s truck range. “There’s absolutely no reason we couldn’t have a hybrid truck,” he commented. “All those options, we’re exploring. When you’re trying to raise you CAFE limits for the entire brand, there’s no option that isn’t on the table.”







