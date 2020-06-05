Toyota Confirms More Performance Oriented Vehicles Coming To The US

Following the reveal of the Toyota GR Yaris, enthusiasts around the world began clamoring for it to be available in global markets like the United States.
Toyota even asked US enthusiasts if they wanted a new hot hatchback but with a price tag that would likely approach $40,000, we doubt the GR Yaris will be made available stateside. Instead, rumors have hinted that the 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder producing 257 horsepower might find its way into the Corolla.

Toyota has yet to officially confirm the rumor of a GR Corolla but in a recent conference call to discuss the 2021 Toyota GR Supra, Toyota Vice President and General Manager Jack Hollis confirmed that "more GR products will continue to come to the US."



