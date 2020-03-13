Toyota Dealerships Now Offering Discounts On 2020 Supras

Not long after the 2021 Toyota Supra was unveiled for the U. S. market, it’s been revealed that 2020 models are available with a $1,000 discount until the end of this month.

Cars Direct recently viewed incentive bulletins from Toyota dealerships revealing that they can offer up to $1,000 off the MSRP of 2020 Supra models. While that’s not a huge discount, particularly when you consider the discounts on C7 Corvettes that make it almost the same price as the Supra, we’re sure more than a few buyers will pull the trigger on the promise of saving $1,000.