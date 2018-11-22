Toyota Delivers On Its Promise, Allyn Pierce Has An All-new Tundra...

View this post on Instagram

Today @toyotausa let me see the people that stand behind the logo. There were handshakes, conversations, and hugs. The sincerity and compassion that's been shown by this company was demonstrated all the way down to a human level. The next steps will be made hand in hand with @therockstargarage . They showed what they're about, when they literally showed up in Chico yesterday with supplies for the Fire crews and the National Guard. I couldn't be prouder to be associated with these two???? time to get #paradisestrong #rockstargarage #campfire #perfectmarshmellow