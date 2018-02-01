Toyota Drops Hints About Next-gen Tundra — If It Looks Like The FT-AC Concept, Would YOU Be Interested?

I think there's one thing we can all agree upon.
Toyota's large pick-up truck, the Tundra, just can't compete with the big boys in form of the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and RAM 1500.
So, what is the company to do?
According to reports it appears the Tundra is next in line for a serious overhaul. While we would assume its chassis will adopt aluminum to save weight and learn some lessons from the F-150 (e.g., flat second row floor), you can never be sure.
2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
That said, one of the company's executives let it slip that the FT-AC did get enormous customer feedback and is, more or less, on the same path as the FJ Cruiser. This means it will be fast tracked for production and could, potentially, influence other products.
We're thinking the Tundra may get a taste of the FT-AC given the warm response.
I've got to ask: IF the Tundra were to take some creative license from the FT-AC Concept, would YOU be more inclined to scope it out over the Detroit Three?
...“I don’t think there’s [a] much higher priority than that,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. With Ram, Chevrolet and Ford continuing to introduce new trucks and groundbreaking features, the Japanese powerhouse had better be hard at work on something revolutionary if it hopes to keep pace with the Detroit Three.
“Tundra has been out for plenty of time so we’re looking at what the new one would look like,” said Hollis. This means that more than likely the next-generation model is deep in development right now, though he would not indicate exactly when a redesigned version of this tough truck might debut...
2017 Los Angeles Auto Show
