Toyota Files Electric Supercharger Patent, for Supra?

gaf42 submitted on 3/28/2017

A newly published patent from Toyota reveals the automaker’s work on an electric supercharger that would be easier to assemble and possibly more durable.



The explanation in the patent is highly technical and involves the assembly of the bearing that helps the turbo spin. Toyota’s idea uses a coil spring instead of plate springs. In addition to being easier to build, the new spring would apply more consistent pressure, which allows for better durability and higher performance when spinning at high speeds.

