Toyota Floods The TRD Catalog With Supra Performance Parts

Agent009 submitted on 5/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:46 AM

0 user comments | Views : 780 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

Tag Links: #supra, #TRD, #BMW, #Z4

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota’s in-house aftermarket parts division, Toyota Racing Development, has revealed a suite of accessories soon to be available for the all-new Supra.

The parts are yet to be confirmed for global sale, however as details online suggest, they will almost certainly be seen in the local Japanese domestic market.

 

Things kick off with an aggressive front splitter, which rather than clipping over the top of the existing bumper, instead replaces the black lower spoiler, with a more aggressive design and larger endplates.



Read Article


Toyota Floods The TRD Catalog With Supra Performance Parts

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]