Toyota Floods The TRD Catalog With Supra Performance Parts

Toyota’s in-house aftermarket parts division, Toyota Racing Development, has revealed a suite of accessories soon to be available for the all-new Supra. The parts are yet to be confirmed for global sale, however as details online suggest, they will almost certainly be seen in the local Japanese domestic market.

Things kick off with an aggressive front splitter, which rather than clipping over the top of the existing bumper, instead replaces the black lower spoiler, with a more aggressive design and larger endplates.