Toyota Gets Off The Hook From Soy-loving RATS, BUT, Is It RIGHT?

It’s a David and Goliath type story.



The little guy takes on the big corporation.



In this case, the big corporation — Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A. — won.



But an attorney for the little guy – people whose vehicles were damaged by rats gnawing on soybean-coated wiring – said he may not be done trying to take another swing at the corporate giant.



Last month, a federal court judge in California granted motions from Toyota to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed in 2016 against the automaker seeking to force it to cover – under warranty – damage from rodents chewing through insulation for engine wiring that is now soy-based versus petroleum-based. The suit was dismissed without leave to amend, meaning it can't be refiled...



