Toyota Gets Serious: Hot Hatch Corolla GR Could Debut With 250HP

Toyota is thought to be readying a GR-badged performance version of the Corolla that could hit the market in 2023.

On the back of the positive reception to the exciting Toyota GR Yaris, the Japanese marque is allegedly looking to install the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine into the Corolla. In the GR Yaris, this engine muscles out an impressive 268 hp but it remains to be seen if the GR Corolla will have quite as much grunt with Auto Express suggesting it could be de-tuned to around 250 hp.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

257 or 268hp is great in a tiny car, even better with AWD. But the meat of the hot hatch market is 300-315hp. This is a big step up, but it is on the top step with the Subaru STI, Golf R or the Honda Civic R.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2020 12:07:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Price means everything here - but still - people do not buy Toyota Corolla performance cars - they should have come up with a NEW NAME for the car.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2020 1:53:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

HoustonMidtown

Performance Corolla - LOL

HoustonMidtown (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2020 2:59:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

