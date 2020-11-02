Toyota Gets Serious: Hot Hatch Corolla GR Could Debut With 250HP

Toyota is thought to be readying a GR-badged performance version of the Corolla that could hit the market in 2023.

On the back of the positive reception to the exciting Toyota GR Yaris, the Japanese marque is allegedly looking to install the same turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine into the Corolla. In the GR Yaris, this engine muscles out an impressive 268 hp but it remains to be seen if the GR Corolla will have quite as much grunt with Auto Express suggesting it could be de-tuned to around 250 hp.