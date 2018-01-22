Toyota Named Most Admired Automotive Company For 2018 - Would That Be YOUR Choice?

I’m sure everyone has heard of the Fortune 500 list. It’s a compilation of the 500 largest U.S. companies ranked by total revenue. Fortune also comes out with a “World’s Most Admired” list every year. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, Toyota took the top spot on that list.



Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on the survey. The process starts with a list of about 1,500 candidates; this includes the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies with revenues of at least $10 billion or more. Then the list is cut down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, giving them 680 companies across 29 countries. The top businesses are picked from that pool, then executives who worked at the companies in that group voted. Over 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts responded to the surveys to identify the 10 companies they admired the most.





