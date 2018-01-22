Toyota Named Most Admired Automotive Company For 2018 - Would That Be YOUR Choice?

I’m sure everyone has heard of the Fortune 500 list.

It’s a compilation of the 500 largest U.S. companies ranked by total revenue. Fortune also comes out with a “World’s Most Admired” list every year. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, Toyota took the top spot on that list.

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on the survey. The process starts with a list of about 1,500 candidates; this includes the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue and non-U.S. companies with revenues of at least $10 billion or more. Then the list is cut down to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, giving them 680 companies across 29 countries. The top businesses are picked from that pool, then executives who worked at the companies in that group voted. Over 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts responded to the surveys to identify the 10 companies they admired the most.


fiftysix

LOL. No, I can't think of one product from Toyota I admire.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 12:49:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I cannot think of one company I "admire".

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 1:49:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Rolls Royce - if it where a separate company.
Ferrari because it IS a separate company.

The problem is that I do not admire a company just because it can sell enough cookie cutter cars to be among the highest revenue companies in the field.

IF we applied that to Auto Web Sites - Auto Spies would not even be considered. What you say - Agents - is there something beyond just DOLLARS that that can be admired?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/22/2018 3:07:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

