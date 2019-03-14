Toyota Patents Fragrance/Tear Gas Dispenser To Deter Thieves

Personalization is quickly becoming something automakers want to incorporate into future models. Take the Kia Soul and its mood interior lighting system, for example. And now, via CNET, we have learned that Toyota has patented something interesting that could make production one day. Described as a "vehicle fragrance dispenser system” in the patent application, this system can dispense multiple fragrances in order to accommodate the nasal preferences of all occupants.

Obviously having an auto fragrance system is not new, but Toyota’s allows for multiple fragrances. It can also use mobile devices, specifically smartphones, to determine if a specific person is entering the vehicle and it’ll have their preferred scent ready to go. Your personal data will also include a scent preference.