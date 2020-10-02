Toyota Performance Branding Expands To Add GR Alongside TRD

Agent009 submitted on 2/10/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:06 AM

3 user comments | Views : 1,646 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For 40 years, Toyota Racing Development or TRD has been Toyota's performance division.

It's the company to go to in case you want to add some pizzazz to your Toyota. Think Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tacoma – all having TRD-branded off-road variants that look a lot better than your run-off-the-mill Japanese vehicle. That goes the same for the Camry and Avalon – both large sedans that have sporty alter ego, all thanks to TRD.

But TRD's reign as Toyota's sole performance sub-brand ended in 2017 with the conception of Gazoo Racing or GR. It didn't help that GR attached itself to the Supra, and most recently, the uber snazzy 257-hp, all-wheel-drive GR Yaris.



Read Article


Toyota Performance Branding Expands To Add GR Alongside TRD

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Gazoo Racing is not a sub brand any automaker should consider promoting. Leave it in Japan where it resonates. It is too goofy (and not in a good way) to be part of performance vehicles that need to be sold and seen as cool.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 10:16:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Totally disagree. More performance, more fun always a good thing no matter what its called. I'm sure Gazoo Racing resonates with the younger set and rice rocket crowd.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 11:45:41 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Why did they name it after the cartoon character the Great Gazoo.

Will there be a GazooTuRD next?

Gazoo only makes sense to the meth boys serial breeding floozies in their JDM stanced crap for cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 12:30:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]