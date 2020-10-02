Toyota Performance Branding Expands To Add GR Alongside TRD

For 40 years, Toyota Racing Development or TRD has been Toyota's performance division. It's the company to go to in case you want to add some pizzazz to your Toyota. Think Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tacoma – all having TRD-branded off-road variants that look a lot better than your run-off-the-mill Japanese vehicle. That goes the same for the Camry and Avalon – both large sedans that have sporty alter ego, all thanks to TRD.

But TRD's reign as Toyota's sole performance sub-brand ended in 2017 with the conception of Gazoo Racing or GR. It didn't help that GR attached itself to the Supra, and most recently, the uber snazzy 257-hp, all-wheel-drive GR Yaris.