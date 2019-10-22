Toyota Plans To Debut First Ever Solid State Battery Powered Vehicle

Rather than revealing its upcoming solid-state battery-powered car at a major auto show, Toyota aims to take the cover off at the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which runs from Friday, July 24, 2020 – Sunday, August 9, 2020.



This information was recently provided to Autocar ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show by Toyota's Technology Chief Shigeki Terashi. He shared:

    "We will produce a car with solid state batteries and unveil it to you in 2020, but mass production with solid state batteries will be a little later."



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Toyota playing the long game.... to win.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 10/22/2019 1:03:28 PM   

supermoto

Solid state batteries are a game changer - a fraction of the size, faster charging, and longer life. Any BEV company that is not able to make the transition to solid state is doomed (e.g. Tesla, due to it's misguided investment in legacy battery tech).

supermoto

Posted on 10/22/2019 1:45:21 PM   

