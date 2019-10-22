Toyota Plans To Debut First Ever Solid State Battery Powered Vehicle

Rather than revealing its upcoming solid-state battery-powered car at a major auto show, Toyota aims to take the cover off at the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which runs from Friday, July 24, 2020 – Sunday, August 9, 2020.



This information was recently provided to Autocar ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show by Toyota's Technology Chief Shigeki Terashi. He shared:



"We will produce a car with solid state batteries and unveil it to you in 2020, but mass production with solid state batteries will be a little later."







