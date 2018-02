Toyota has issued a recall for 645,000 vehicles, with 49,000 in the US alone, due to an electrical issue involving the airbags. In short, the airbags may not deploy as they should in a crash. However, the recall is limited to just three models, all of which happen to be some of the Japanese automaker’s best-sellers: the 2016 Prius and Lexus RX, and the 2015-2016 Lexus NX. Toyota claims an open circuit could occur over time in the airbag systems.



