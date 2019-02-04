Toyota Sales Dip 1.6% In March - Lexus Posts A Strong 12.2% Increase For Month

Toyota Motor North America today reported March 2019 sales of 214,947 vehicles, an increase of 0. 1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis and a decrease of 3.5 percent on a volume basis versus March 2018.



For the quarter, TMNA reported sales of 543,714 vehicles, a decrease of 3.7 percent on a DSR basis and a 5.0 percent decrease on a volume basis.



Toyota division posted March sales of 185,696 units, down 1.6 percent on a DSR basis and down 5.1 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 476,923 vehicles, down 4.8 percent on a DSR basis and down 6.1 percent on a volume basis.



“Light trucks and SUVs continue to lead the way for our industry, and Toyota’s Tacoma and RAV4 first-quarter sales results are a reflection of the strong consumer appeal of these vehicles,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “Passenger cars, however, remain an important part of Toyota’s portfolio. Earlier in the month, we introduced the all-new Corolla — the world’s best-selling nameplate — now with a hybrid option, which comes on the heels of Prius AWD, Camry TRD and Avalon TRD introductions. While some of our competitors are abandoning sedans, we remain optimistic about the future of the segment.”



Lexus division posted March sales of 29,249 vehicles, up 12.2 percent on a DSR basis and up 8.2 percent on a volume basis. For the quarter, Lexus sales of 66,791 vehicles were up 5.4 percent on a DSR basis and up 4.0 percent on a volume basis.



“Lexus had a solid start to 2019. The launch of the all-new UX was a success in Q1, particularly with the introduction of the UX 250h,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “We are looking forward to continued momentum next quarter with the updated Lexus RC F and limited-edition RC F Track Edition arriving at dealerships this month.”



March 2019 Highlights C-HR sales increased 8.1 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

4Runner sales up 6.4 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

Tacoma up 12.6 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter; 17 consecutive months of increased sales

Light trucks marked a best-ever March, with 114,844 in sales

RAV4 posted sales of 33,166

Mirai sales increased 112.0 percent; a best-ever March

NXh sales up 21.2 percent; a best-ever March (18th consecutive) and first quarter

LX sales up 4.5 percent

ES sales increased by 25.0 percent

RC sales up 55.7 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 94.1 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



