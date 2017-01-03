Toyota Sales Drop 5.4% In February - Lexus Suffers A Cardiac Arrest With A 20.6% Fall In Sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), Inc. , today reported its US February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent from February 2016 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days in February 2017 compared to February 2016, sales were down 7.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted February sales of 156,001 units, down 5.4 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



“Industry sales in February topped a 17 million unit pace for the eighth straight month,” said Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. “Led by best-ever February sales of RAV4, 4Runner, and Highlander the Toyota division also set a new light truck record for the month.”



Lexus posted February sales of 18,338 vehicles, down 20.6 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



“February saw continued demand for utility vehicles, and as we move into March, our healthy luxury utility vehicle inventory puts us in an excellent position to kick off our Command Performance Sales Event,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager of the Lexus division. “In addition, February was a bright spot for L/Certified, with our dealers seeing another best-ever month in sales. This marks the 15th consecutive month of L/Certified record sales and growth.”



February 2017 Highlights Camry posts February sales of 27,498 units

Toyota division SUV posts best-ever February with sales of 54,623, up 14.3 percent

Highlander posts best-ever February, up 27.8 percent

RAV4 posts best-ever February with sales of 26,351 units, up 3.2 percent

4Runner posts best-ever February, up 28.7 percent

Sequoia records 23.6 percent increase

RX posts sales of 6,676

L/Certified by Lexus posts best-ever February sales of 7,762





