Toyota Sales Drop 7.2% In December - Lexus Rises 3.4% For Month - Both Negative For 2019

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2019 sales of 207,373 vehicles, a decrease of 6. 1 percent on a volume basis and down 2.4 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus December 2018. For the year, TMNA reported sales of 2,383,349 vehicles, a 1.8 percent decrease on a volume and DSR basis. Toyota division posted December sales of 172,048 units, down 7.2 percent on a volume basis and 3.5 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,085,235 vehicles, down 2.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis. “2019 was a strong year for Toyota. We retained our number one spot in hybrid, passenger car, SUV, small truck and retail sales,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “But we’re not stopping there. We’re preparing for an even better year in 2020 as we debut new vehicles and continue to dominate the hybrid and mobility space.” Lexus division posted December sales of 35,325 vehicles, down 0.6 percent on a volume basis and up 3.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus reported sales of 298,114 vehicles, down 0.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. “Lexus had a good showing in 2019 with support from exponential growth in hybrid sales, and the launch of five new and updated vehicles including RX, GX, UX, RC F and RC F Track Edition,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. “To kickoff 2020, we are excited to auction a one-of-a-kind LC 500 Convertible on January 17 at the Barrett-Jackson auction, benefiting the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.” December 2019 and Year-End Highlights Toyota Division: RAV4 2019 sales marked an all-time best ever year; sales up 6.8 percent in December, a 4.9 percent increase for the year, led by RAV4 Hybrid finishing 2019 up 92.3 percent

Corolla sales increased 0.4 percent for the year; led by the Corolla Hatchback which finished up 5.2 percent, a best-ever year

Tacoma sales up 1.3 percent in 2019; marking a best-ever year

Land Cruiser sales up 101.1 percent in December; finishing the year up 9.7 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales up 0.8 percent for the year

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 56.7 percent in December; finishing up 26.3 percent for the year Lexus Division: RC sales increased 25.5 percent in December; finishing up 36.7 percent in 2019

ES sales up 5.9 percent for the year; led by ES Hybrid, which finished the year up 72.8 percent

UX sales increased 326.7 percent in December, with total 2019 sales of 16,725

NXh marked its best-ever year; up 6.4 percent

RX sales up 6.4 percent in December; RXh finished the year up 2.9 percent

LX sales increased 165.1 percent in December

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 6.8 percent for December; total sales for 2019 up 5.6 percent, marking a best-ever year

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 29.6 percent in December; finishing up 43.1 percent for the year, marking a best-ever December and year Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume

















Read Article