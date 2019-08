Toyota Sales Hold Even In July With A 0.2% Increase For Month

Toyota division posted July sales of 184,179 units, up 0.4 percent on a volume basis and down 3.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted July sales of 25,025 vehicles, down 1.5 percent on a volume basis and down 5.4 percent on a DSR basis.

July 2019 Highlights

Highlander sales increased 5.5 percent; marking its best-ever July

RAV4 Hybrid sales up 147.0 percent; a best-ever July

Prius Prime sales up 18.0 percent; its best-ever month

Corolla sales increased 14.5 percent

Camry sales increased 3.1 percent

Avalon sales increased 5.1 percent

Sequoia sales increased 14.8 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 31.7 percent

Tundra sales increased 17.0 percent

Total Toyota divison car sales up 5.1 percent

Total Toyota division hybrid sales up 49.4 percent

ES sales increased 9.0 percent

RC sales increased 68.7 percent

Total Lexus division trucks up 1.9 percent

Total Lexus division hybrid sales up 30.6 percent