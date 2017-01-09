Toyota Sales Jump 6.8% In August - Lexus Sales Stall With A 0.4% Decrease For The Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) Inc. , today reported August 2017 sales of 227,625 units. With one more selling day in August 2017 compared to August 2016, sales were up 6.8 percent on volume and up 2.8 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted August sales of 196,824 units, up 8 percent on a volume basis, and up 4 percent on a DSR basis.



"First and foremost, our thoughts are with all those suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey," said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. "Though demand softened in the last part of the month, August was still a good month for the industry. We continue to set records in light trucks, with RAV4 having its second consecutive month over 40,000, setting another all-time best-ever, and the all-new Camry is off to a great start. Now, as we launch our Camry marketing campaign today, we look forward to gaining even more momentum. "



Lexus posted August sales of 30,801 units, down 0.4 percent on a volume basis, and down 4.1 percent on a DSR basis.



"Customers took advantage of our Golden Opportunity Sales Event and we were pleased to see Lexus sedans gain momentum for the month of August, most notably the ES,” said Jeff Bracken, Lexus group vice president and general manager. “We also saw a sales increase for the NX and GX luxury utility vehicles. As the new 2018 models begin to roll in, we expect strong sales as we head toward the end of the year."



August 2017 Highlights: Camry posts August sales of 37,051 units

TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions post best-ever August for light trucks

RAV4 sales up more than 30 percent to exceed 43,000 units for back-to-back, all-time best-ever months

Highlander sales increased by nearly 26 percent; posts new best-ever August

4Runner sales of 10,358 units in August

Tacoma sales rise by more than 13 percent in August

Tundra posts August sales of 10,320 units

ES posts sales of 6,404 units, up nearly 10 percent

NX sets best-ever August, up 2 percent

LX up nearly 11 percent in August

RX sees more than 7 percent gain in August

GX sets best-ever August, up nearly 34 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume





