Toyota Sales Nose Dive 8.6% In April - Lexus Loses Ground By 5.3% For Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported April 2019 sales of 183,866 vehicles, a decrease of 4. 4 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 8.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus April 2018.



Toyota division posted April sales of 162,506 units, down 4.8 percent on a volume basis and down 8.6 percent on a DSR basis.



Lexus division posted April sales of 21,360 vehicles, down 1.3 percent on a volume basis and down 5.3 percent on a DSR basis.



April 2019 Highlights

Tacoma up 8.3 percent; a best-ever April, with 18 consecutive months of increased sales

Toyota light trucks marked a best-ever April, with 102,074 in sales

RAV4 sales up of 10.1 percent; a best-ever April

Corolla Hatchback sales increased 14.2 percent; a best-ever April

Yaris sales up 21.6 percent

Mirai sales increased 165.8 percent; a best-ever April

LX sales up 4.9 percent

ES sales increased by 8.7 percent

NXh sales up 13.0 percent; a best-ever April and the 19th consecutive best-ever month

RXh sales increased 30.4 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 60.9 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume