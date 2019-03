Toyota Sales Nosedive 6.3% In February - Lexus Sales Jump 4.4%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2019 sales of 172,748 vehicles, a decrease of 5. 2 percent from February 2018 on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted February sales of 152,626 units, down 6.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



Lexus posted February sales of 20,122 vehicles, up 4.4 percent on a volume and a DSR basis.



February 2019 Highlights Corolla sales up 16.0 percent

Highlander sales increased 8.9 percent; a best-ever February

C-HR sales increased 7.3 percent; a best-ever February

Tacoma up 10.2 percent; a best-ever February

Land Cruiser sales increased 52.5 percent

LX sales up 6.8 percent

ES sales increased by 23.8 percent in February

RC sales up 50.0 percent

NXh sales up 39.8 percent; a best-ever February

RXh sales up 52.5 percent

Lexus Hybrid sales up 112.3 percent

Lexus Luxury SUV sales up 7.0 percent; a best-ever February

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume.