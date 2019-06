Toyota Sales Rise 4.1% In May - Lexus Slips 3.4% for The Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported May 2019 sales of 222,174 vehicles, an increase of 3. 2 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus May 2018.



Toyota division posted May sales of 197,637 units, up 4.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



Lexus division posted May sales of 24,537 vehicles, down 3.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



May 2019 Highlights

RAV4 sales up 13.9 percent; marking its best-ever sales month

Tacoma sales up 6.8 percent; achieving 19 consecutive months of increased sales

Toyota light trucks achieved best-ever May, with 122,324 vehicles sold

Corolla Hatchback sales increased 10.0 percent; marking an all-time best-ever sales month

Mirai sales increased 143.1 percent; a best-ever May

Camry sales increased 20.8 percent

Avalon sales increased 21.8 percent

Sienna sales increased 13.7 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 10.4 percent

Tundra sales increased 5.9 percent

Total Toyota Hybrid sales up 44.7 percent

ES sales increased 23.9 percent

RXh sales increased 2.4 percent

Total Lexus Hybrid sales up 40.1 percent

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume