Toyota Sales Rise 8.4%, Lexus Posts Best November Ever With 13.8% Jump In Sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported November 2019 sales of 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9. 2 percent on a volume basis and up 5.0 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus November 2018. Toyota division posted its best-ever November with 177,764 vehicles sold; an increase of 8.4 percent on a volume basis and 4.2 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted its best-ever November with 30,093 vehicles sold; an increase of 13.8 percent on a volume basis and 9.4 percent on a DSR basis. November 2019 Highlights Toyota Division: RAV4 sales increased 26.4 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by RAV4 Hybrid with 10,057 units sold

4Runner sales up 7.8 percent; a best-ever November

Tacoma sales increased 5.3 percent; a best-ever November

C-HR sales up 5.8 percent; a best-ever November

Corolla sales increased 17.3 percent

Prius sales increased 11.9 percent

Camry sales up 4.3 percent

Land Cruiser sales increased 2.8 percent

Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent

Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent

Total Toyota division light truck sales increased 8.3 percent; marking a best-ever November

Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 68.4 percent Lexus Division: NX sales up 14.2 percent, marking a best-ever November; led by NX Hybrid with 1,051 units sold

RX sales increased 12.5 percent, marking a best-ever November; boosted by RX Hybrid sales of 1,641

GX sales increased 34.6 percent

RC sales increased 111.3 percent

ES sales up 7.7 percent

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 24.0 percent; marking a best-ever November

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 51.4 percent; a best-ever November Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume