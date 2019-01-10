Toyota Sales Slide 8.2% In September - Lexus Free Falls 16.7% For Month

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported September 2019 sales of 169,656 vehicles, a decrease of 16. 5 percent on a volume basis and a decrease of 9.2 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2018. Through September, TMNA reported sales of 1,779,302 vehicles, down 2.5 percent on a volume basis versus the same period in 2018. On a DSR basis, sales were down 2.0 percent versus last year. Toyota division posted September 2019 sales of 150,796 vehicles, down 15.5 percent on a volume basis and down 8.2 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Toyota division posted a decrease of 2.5 percent versus the same period in 2018. “Led by a 51 percent increase in hybrid sales growth over the past three months, we’re doubling down and accelerating our pace,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “With new hybrid launches on some of our most successful models like Corolla, RAV4, Highlander, and more, we plan to further advance our spot as the hybrid leader for years to come.” Lexus division posted September 2019 sales of 18,860 vehicles, down 23.3 percent on a volume basis and down 16.7 percent on a DSR basis. Through September, Lexus posted a decrease of 1.9 percent versus the same period in 2018. “Lexus has seen a healthy first nine months to the year, and we are looking forward to a strong year end,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “With best-ever year-to-date luxury SUV sales, supported by record hybrid models, are seeing good sales performance and the right product mix in our availability. Guests also are excited to see the updated Lexus RX and GX are arriving to showrooms this fall.” September and Year-to-Date Highlights RAV4 sales up 1.7 percent YTD, led by RAV4 Hybrid; marking a best-ever quarter for RAV4 Hybrid and a best-ever first three quarters for total RAV4

Tacoma sales increased 2.0 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters

Mirai sales up 8.1 percent YTD; marking its best-ever first three quarters

Highlander sales up 3.8 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter

C-HR sales increased 2.4 percent for the quarter; marking its best-ever third quarter

Total Toyota division car sales up 0.9 percent in the third quarter

Total Toyota division hybrid sales increased 34.3 percent in September; up 15.8 percent YTD

RC sales increased 29.5 percent in September; up 29.7 percent YTD

ES sales up 10.3 percent YTD

Total Lexus division luxury SUV (LUV) sales up 2.1 percent year-to-date; marking a best-ever first three quarters

Total Lexus division hybrid sales increased 46.0 percent YTD Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume













