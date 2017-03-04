Toyota Sales Trip Up In March - Toyota Dips 1.2% While Lexus Tumbles 7.5%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) Inc. , today reported its U.S. March 2017 sales of 215,224 units, a decrease of 2.1 percent from March 2016 on a volume basis. With the same number of selling days in March 2017 compared to March 2016, sales were down 2.1 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted March 2017 sales of 187,289 units, down 1.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



“The industry might see its first dip below a 17 million SAAR since June 2016, although it will likely be nearly flat to last March,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “The Toyota division set a new light truck record for the month and quarter as we saw SUV sales sizzle with a best-ever March for RAV4, Highlander, and 4Runner, all up double digits.”



Lexus posted sales of 27,935 units, down 7.5 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



“In March, luxury utility vehicles continued to move off dealer lots,” said Jeff Bracken, Lexus group vice president and general manager. “NX posted sales up 24 percent, and GX rose by 31 percent as our dealers met customer’s needs with better inventory during our Command Performance Sales Event.”



March 2017 Highlights: Camry posts sales of 35,648 units

Corolla records sales of over 30,000 units

TMNA, Toyota, and Lexus divisions all post new March record for light truck sales

RAV4 sales rise 10.3 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

Highlander up 20.8 percent; a best-ever March and first quarter

4Runner up 25.5 percent; posts best-ever March and first quarter

Tacoma sales of 16,728

Lexus luxury utility vehicles up 9.5 percent for the month

NX up 24 percent for the month, sets new best ever March

RX posts sales of 9,445 units

GX gains 31 percent in March, up 5.7 percent in first quarter

LX up almost 21 percent for the month

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



