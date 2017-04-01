Toyota Sales Up 6.4% In December - Lexus Increases 3.2% - Both End The Year At A Loss

Toyota division posted December sales of 202,047 units, up 2.6 percent on a volume basis and 6.4 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Toyota division reported sales of 2,118,402 vehicles, a 1.7 percent decrease.

"With another record year for the auto industry, consumers established Toyota as the number one retail brand in 2016, now five years running," said Bill Fay, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. "Toyota division year-end results include record sales of both RAV4 and Highlander along with Camry continuing its sales leadership as the number one selling passenger car in America for the 15th consecutive year."

Lexus posted December sales of 41,182 vehicles, down 0.5 percent on a volume basis and up 3.2 percent on a DSR basis. For the year, Lexus sales of 331,228 were down 3.9 percent.

"Lexus dealers closed out 2016 with another successful December to Remember, driving Lexus sales to our second-best sales year. While new vehicle sales were slightly down from our 2015 all-time best-ever year, the combination of new car volume and a 20-percent increase in Certified Pre-Owned sales, put more Lexus vehicles in the hands of our customers than ever before," said Lexus group vice president and general manager, Jeff Bracken. "While luxury sedan customers still represent 40 percent of our total volume, it's clear many customers have shifted to luxury utility vehicles, and we're fully ramped up to meet their needs throughout 2017."

December 2016 Highlights

Toyota is number one retail brand

Camry posts December sales of 33,412 units and earned no. 1 passenger car sales title for 15 th consecutive year

consecutive year TMS light trucks up 17.7 percent; a best-ever month; up 7 percent for the year

Toyota division SUV up 27.6 percent in December

Highlander posts all-time best-ever month up almost 58 percent; posts best-ever year

RAV4 posts all-time best-ever month with sales of 37,214 units, up 16.8 percent; up 20.4 percent for the year; posts record year

4Runner sales were up 15.4 percent for both the month and the year

Toyota Division pickups up 2.6 percent in December

Tacoma up almost 2 percent for the month; up 6.7 percent for the year

Tundra sales were up 3.6 percent in December

TCUV had a best-ever month and achieved its best-ever annual sales record

Lexus LUVs up 26.3 percent in December; up 12.5 percent for the year; posts best-ever December and year

NX up almost 44 percent; posts best-ever December and year

RX up over 25.1 percent; posts best-ever December and year

GX up 11.4 percent in December

L/Certified by Lexus posts best-ever December sales; achieved its best-ever annual sales record

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume



