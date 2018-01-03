Toyota Strolls To A 4.4% Sales Increase In February - Lexus Sales Jump 5.1%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported February 2018 sales of 182,195 vehicles, an increase of 4. 5 percent from February 2017 on a volume basis. With the same amount of selling days in February 2018 compared to February 2017, sales were up 4.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis.



Toyota division posted February sales of 162,930 units, up 4.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis.



“We’re off to an outstanding start to the year,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “Best-ever February light truck results, combined with continued strong sales of the all-new 2018 Camry, give us great momentum as we kick off our spring Ready, Set, Go! sales event.”



Lexus posted February sales of 19,265 vehicles, up 5.1 percent on a volume basis and DSR basis.



“Lexus kept its momentum going with another strong month in February,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus division. “NX, both gas and hybrid, had its best-ever February while our LUVs also delivered another record month. We’ve now launched our all-new 5th-generation LS and LS hybrid sedans, so we expect a very strong first quarter. These new models will be followed by 10 additional new or updated models, so we’re very optimistic about the year ahead.”



February 2018 Highlights TMNA, Toyota and Lexus divisions posted best-ever February light truck sales

Toyota division SUVs up 12.6 percent with 61,521 units sold

RAV4 posted best-ever month with sales of 29,867 units

Camry sales of 30,865, posted double-digit growth year over year

Highlander posted sales of 15,960 units

Toyota division pickups increased 15.4 percent

Tacoma sales up 18.0 percent with 16,817 units

Tundra posted sales of 7,977 units, up 10.3 percent

Lexus division LUVs up 12.3 percent, a best-ever February

NX up 21.3 percent in February, a best-ever February

RX posted monthly sales of 7,238 units, up 8.4 percent

GX sales up 16.1 percent

Lexus LS sales were up 86.4 percent

*Note: Unless otherwise stated, all figures reflect unadjusted raw sales volume.



