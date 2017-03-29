Toyota To Debut Concept That Could Become Next Gen FJ Cruiser

Toyota will debut a new concept vehicle named the FT-4X at the 2017 New York Auto Show, on April 12.

Even though we first heard about the FT-4X back in October last year when Toyota trademarked the name in the States, the study is shrouded in mystery, and the official teaser image isn’t helping either.

However, if we were to look at a previous report, the trademark filling for the FT-4X name could mean that we're looking at a possible successor to the funky FJ Cruiser that ended production last year.



