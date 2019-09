Toyota is investing $391 million in its San Antonio assembly plant, adding technological advancements to improve the site's manufacturing of Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks.



The investment, announced Tuesday, will enhance the plant's long-term competitiveness and efficiency by adding new manufacturing technologies, according to the Plano-based company. The plant employs about 3,200 workers, in addition to about 4,000 others who work for 23 on-site suppliers.





Read Article