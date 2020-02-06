Toyota's Lost Legacy Goes On The Auction Block For Coronavirus Charity

Starting June 15th and ending June 22nd, auction house RM Sotheby’s is partnering with the FIA, racing teams, and drivers to host a coronavirus charity auction to benefit the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to a day on the Ferrari simulator and some race-worn gear donated by drivers, Toyota stepped up to donate a complete TF109 Formula One car [engine and gearbox included!] for the auction.

The TF109 chassis raced in the 2009 season, Toyota’s last in the sport. Despite the global economic recession of 2008, Toyota remained financially committed to F1 in 2009 to the tune of an alleged half-billion dollar budget.

