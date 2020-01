Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it will move production of its mid-size Tacoma pick-up truck from the United States to Mexico as it adjusts production around North America.



The largest Japanese automaker also said it will end production of the Toyota Sequoia in Indiana by 2022 as that facility focuses on mid-size SUVs and minivans.



Toyota will shift production of the Sequoia in 2022 to Texas and that plant will end production of the Tacoma by late 2021...



