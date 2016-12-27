Track Monsters: GT350R Vs. Viper ACR Vs. 911 GT3 RS

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:49:07 PM

0 user comments | Views : 568 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The last CNET Roadshow comparison we saw was a bit odd, with the Jaguar F-Type SVR going up against the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.

This shootout is much more balanced and features three cars instead of two: the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, Dodge Viper ACR and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It’s tough to pick a winner from that group.

A case could be made for why each car is superior. The Ford offers a ton of power and fun in an ultra-cheap (by comparison) package. The Viper ACR looks awesome and makes a ton of downforce.


Read Article


Track Monsters: GT350R Vs. Viper ACR Vs. 911 GT3 RS

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]