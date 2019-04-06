Tracy Morgan's Bugatti Veyron Is GONE In 15 MINUTES After Writing A FAT Check...

Agent00R submitted on 6/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:59:55 PM

0 user comments | Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.tmz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tuesday wasn't a good day if you had a car accident.

Even worse, Tuesday wasn't a good day if you had an accident in a Bugatti.

And if you're Tracy Morgan who visited Manhattan Motorcars to pick up your latest acquisition, well, damn.

Unfortunately, Morgan took delivery of a gently used Veyron Grand Sport. Priced at $1.89MM, it certainly wasn't cheap. With less than 1,700 miles on the odometer, it was at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue that it seems a driver in a Honda CR-V sideswiped Morgan's Veyron.

It's not clear who's at fault here but it appears very likely the Honda driver was trying to make a last-minute right-hand turn on 10th Avenue. It's a shame too because it was a perfect day in New York for some top down motoring.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.



Tracy Morgan's Tuesday came to a screeching halt ... after an SUV sideswiped his super expensive Bugatti that STILL HAD DEALER PLATES!!!

The incident went down on a busy NYC street Tuesday afternoon where you can see a bummed Tracy looking at the mess. It's unclear who's at a fault ... but it seems -- based on the pics, anyway -- the Honda CR-V tried making a last-second right turn and smashed into Tracy...



Read Article


Tracy Morgan's Bugatti Veyron Is GONE In 15 MINUTES After Writing A FAT Check...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]