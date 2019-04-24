Travelers To Dallas Return To Flooded Airport Parking Garages

The only thing that could make air travel worse would be coming home from your vacation only to find that the car you left in the airport parking lot has been completely submerged like a four-wheeled Atlantis. If you’re flying home to Dallas Love Field today, that could very well be the case for you.

Dallas, Texas is currently being pelted with multiple days of rain—never a good thing in a state with a thin layer of topsoil and infrastructure that’s just not designed to handle that much water all at once. Usually Houston is the site of Texas’ devastating floods, but this time around, it’s Dallas, a city that’s currently under a flood watch with a predicted flood plane of eight feet.