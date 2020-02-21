Trio Of Teens Does $6000 Worth Of Damage To Ferrari After Posing On The Hood For Selfies

A trio of teenagers have been caught out for posing on a Ferrari California and causing $6,000 worth of damage to the Italian exotic.

Over the weekend, the owner of the Ferrari, Richard Streep, went out with friends and left his prized Ferrari California parked at his parents’ house in El Paso, Texas. KFOX14 reports that the following morning, family members told him that the night before they had spotted six to eight people on the property with at least three posing on top of the Ferrari. They fled the scene immediately in a green Kia Soul.



cidflekken

I swear this kind of shite pisses me off. Respect others' property no matter what your feelings are. I'm glad they got caught and hopefully he can press charges. Also glad one of the parents at least was apologetic and willing to help with the cost of repair.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2020 12:10:40 PM   

