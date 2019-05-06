Trump Administration Denies The GM Sought Special Tariff Consideration For Chinese Built Vehicles

The denial of the nearly year-old petition came in a May 29 letter from the U.S. Trade Representative's office, which said the request concerns "a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."

The midsize crossover, priced starting at about $35,000, has become a target for critics of Chinese-made goods, including UAW leaders and members in key political swing states such as Michigan and Ohio.