Trump Administration Tells GM, Uber And Tesla They Can't Hide From China Technology Tariffs

The Trump administration is expanding efforts to block the use of Chinese technology in advanced vehicles, denying additional requests by Tesla Inc. for tariff relief on key components of its electric vehicles, and rejecting ride-hailing company Uber's petition to waive tariffs on electric scooters and at least 50 separate requests by General Motors Co. After the United States slapped 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports last year under the two countries' trade dispute, the U.S. Trade Representative allowed companies to petition for exemptions. Government documents show the USTR rejected requests to exempt Tesla's Model 3 car computer and center screen in May 29 letters, saying they both concern "a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025,' or other Chinese industrial programs."



