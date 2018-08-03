Trump Could Exempt Mexico And Canada From Steel Tariffs

President Donald Trump could exempt some nations when he formalizes tariffs on imported steel and aluminum amid threats of retaliation from U. S. trading partners and warnings from his own party that the move will hurt American businesses and consumers. The administration will initially exclude Canada and Mexico from the tariffs, an exemption they would lose if they can’t agree to an updated North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S., White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday. Other American allies could use a similar system to ask for an exemption, he said.



