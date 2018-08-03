Trump Could Exempt Mexico And Canada From Steel Tariffs

Agent009 submitted on 3/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:45:57 AM

10 user comments | Views : 1,520 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Donald Trump could exempt some nations when he formalizes tariffs on imported steel and aluminum amid threats of retaliation from U.

S. trading partners and warnings from his own party that the move will hurt American businesses and consumers.

The administration will initially exclude Canada and Mexico from the tariffs, an exemption they would lose if they can’t agree to an updated North American Free Trade Agreement with the U.S., White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday. Other American allies could use a similar system to ask for an exemption, he said.



Read Article


Trump Could Exempt Mexico And Canada From Steel Tariffs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

lmao

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 10:00:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

llaroo

he will try and use NAFTA as hostage in order to get a 'better' deal or else. Amateur hour in the Presidency

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 10:03:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Agent009

That is called "the art of the deal"

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 11:50:40 AM | | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

@Agent009: People who praise Trump are truly ignoring readily available information that depicts him as a terrible businessman, and an unethical, dishonest person. Here are just a few examples:

- Inherited his wealth

- History of bankruptcies, including bankrupting formerly successful casinos

- His investments did about half as good as compared to the NASDAQ. Yeah, if Trump had thrown his inheritance into NASDAQ stocks, sat back and watched TV while eating Cheetos, he’d literally be TWICE as rich as he is today!

- Has been, and continues to be involved in literally thousands of lawsuits. Many are vendors and contractors who he routinely does not pay for work performed as contracted. That’s why his hometown of New York knows him as a scammer.

- Scam operations, such as Trump University: A money-making business (under fraudulent pretenses), posing as an institution of higher learning. Internal emails depict Trump University to me a high-pressure marketing machine designed to extract money from unwitting “customers” with high hopes.

- Long history of being an egocentric tyrant, who cares about nobody and nothing else, other than getting his way, people being blindly obedient and loyal to him, self-benefit, and being flattered and praised.

These things are an intrinsic part of Donald J. Trump’s history, readily available, and readily clear to anyone who cares to look, without wearing messiah-colored glasses. His present is not at all different from his history.

PS: “The Art of The Deal” was ghost-written. Trump is not the author.


So much for this trade war being a brilliantly-executed “Art Of The Deal” as opposed to yet another reactionary flying-off-the-handle, followed by spin-control in an attempt to impart some sense of sanity.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 12:56:34 PM | | Votes: -3   

llaroo

sure Canada is the largest exporter of steel to the US, but Canada doesn't dump cheap steel into the world market like China. Canada is 35million people, US is 330 Million. Canada has a consuming market 1/10th the size of the US, Naturally it would have a greater challenge to balance OVERALL trade. Typically a 10billion dollar trade deficit with US. China's is 400 billion. But then again they bail out the US debt as a loaner of money. Nothing is simple so simple solutions satisfy few.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 10:31:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

222max

I come here to read about cars. Daily I have to see this orange man's mug somewhere one here.

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 10:51:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

mainly because he is shaping the auto industry with his policies

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 11:51:49 AM | | Votes: -1   

TheSteve

@Agent009 wrote "mainly because [Trump] is shaping the auto industry with his policies"

Outside of the United States, the auto industry is firming up on lowering emissions. The Trump Regime has fiscally crippled the EPA, is in the process of dismantling it. Existing pollution laws have already been scrapped, and not replaced, to allow industry to pollute more, as that's "good for business" (AKA profit over The People).

Outside of the United States, the auto industry is firming up on ICE fuel economy, as it is closely related to emissions. The Trump Regime is easing fuel economy regulations to allow American manufactures to enjoy making gas-guzzlers.

Outside of the United States, the auto industry (for the most part) is gunning to get off oil and other fossil fuels. Even the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working aggressively to transition away from oil income. The Trump Regime is doubling down on oil and coal.

The current regime is not "shaping the auto industry". It is setting up the US auto industry (specifically) for suffering and failure, as the rest of the world heads off into the future, while the USA turns backwards, towards the "good ol' days," in a bid to "make America great again."

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 5:23:07 PM | | Votes: 3   

llaroo

you are bang on Steve. Trump the anti globalist will take the country back so far that world trade will step around the US. There is an emerging market in the world 3 times the size of the US called China. I am not a fan of China but that's a reality. Isolationism makes you irrelevant. An old stooge is not what the US and the world needs in the white house.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 7:16:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

@llaroo: Yes, China is a huge market, and it's growing rapidly, especially for cars. I'm sure you know that China recently banned sales of over 500 different makes/models of automobiles because they didn't meet China's new stiffer emissions regs. Banned models include premiere brands like BMW and Audi, and not just Chinese makes. Numerous US models were affected by the ban.

China has a lengthy history of frightening pollution. They're working aggressively to clean that up.

So what will the US auto industry and the US government do when China tells them "your vehicles are too dirty for sale here"? Will they cry foul, and threaten sanctions... against the HUGE Chinese market, who is opening up trade with the free world, while the Trump Regime swaggers with threats of tariffs and demands for special, lop-sided, Treat-US-Best trade deals?

As an example of Executive-Level Stupidity: Canada has a population of about 1/10th the size of the US's, and Trump wails there's a trade imbalance. Well duh! Does he expect each Canadian to buy 10x as much as an Average American, just so the US can sell as much to Canada as it buys from them? Evidently so for things to be "fair," in Trump's mind.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/8/2018 8:19:37 PM | | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]