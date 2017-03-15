Trump Courts Labor Leadership - Will The UAW Turn Their Back On The Democratic Party?

President Donald Trump is returning to one of American labor’s last remaining strongholds with a message that could drive a wedge between long Democratic-leaning union leadership and members that are breaking ranks. Trump will court UAW members in their backyard Wednesday, pledging to reopen a review of auto industry fuel economy standards. The president’s claims he’s lifting regulations that hinders jobs risks dividing rank-and-file union workers -- who backed the Republican at rates last achieved by Ronald Reagan -- against UAW leadership that worked with the Obama administration on the rules and has stood by them.



