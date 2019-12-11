Trump Expected To Delay Tariffs On European Vehicles Citing New Investments In US

Agent009 submitted on 11/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:30:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 138 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Trump administration may punt a decision on whether to slap tariffs on European automobiles as efforts of German automakers to highlight their new investments have helped in the talks, people familiar with the White House deliberations said.

In May, President Donald Trump gave himself a deadline of mid-November to decide whether to impose levies on cars and auto parts from the European Union. The EU threatened to retaliate with tariffs on $39 billion of American goods if the president carried out his threat.



Read Article


Trump Expected To Delay Tariffs On European Vehicles Citing New Investments In US

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]