Trump Loosening Of Emission Standards Complete, Saving Consumers About $1000 A Vehicle

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday completed a rollback of vehicle emissions standards adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama and will require 1. 5 percent annual increases in efficiency through 2026 - far weaker than the 5 percent increases in the discarded rules. The announcement - condemned by environmentalists and lauded by big business - sets up a legal battle, with California and 22 other states planning to challenge the rewrite of what had been one of most ambitious U.S. policies aimed at combating climate change.



