Trump Loosening Of Emission Standards Complete, Saving Consumers About $1000 A Vehicle

President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday completed a rollback of vehicle emissions standards adopted under his predecessor Barack Obama and will require 1.

5 percent annual increases in efficiency through 2026 - far weaker than the 5 percent increases in the discarded rules.

The announcement - condemned by environmentalists and lauded by big business - sets up a legal battle, with California and 22 other states planning to challenge the rewrite of what had been one of most ambitious U.S. policies aimed at combating climate change.



MDarringer

Brilliant move.

FAQMD

The announcement - condemned by environmentalists and lauded by big business - sets up a legal battle, with California and 22 other states planning to challenge the rewrite of what had been one of most ambitious U.S. policies aimed at combating climate change.
--------------------------------

FYI - while writing this post the climate has changed ... any attempt to stop the climate from changing is arrogance on the part of humans ... LOL

Here's the playbook:
1. Trump rolls back the regulation.
2. Communist / Socialist / Fascist complain
3. Communist / Socialist / Fascist file a lawsuit
4. Activist judge puts a hold on the roll back
5. Communist / Socialist / Fascist win first round
6. Case eventually goes to SCOTUS
7. Trump ultimately wins the case
8. Communist / Socialist / Fascist, Wash & rinse and repeat on the next issue ... ha, ha, ha

