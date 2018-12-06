Trump May Single Handily Sink The Canadian Auto Industry

Donald Trump's heightened attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are raising concerns that he might follow through on threats to impose auto tariffs, a move that could devastate the car industry in Canada and lead to higher U. S. prices. The Trump administration's pledge to consider tariffs on all imported vehicles took on more urgency last weekend after Trump and his advisers accused Trudeau of "bad faith diplomacy" for his trade comments following a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Quebec.



Read Article