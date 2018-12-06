Trump May Single Handily Sink The Canadian Auto Industry

Donald Trump's heightened attacks on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are raising concerns that he might follow through on threats to impose auto tariffs, a move that could devastate the car industry in Canada and lead to higher U.

S. prices.

The Trump administration's pledge to consider tariffs on all imported vehicles took on more urgency last weekend after Trump and his advisers accused Trudeau of "bad faith diplomacy" for his trade comments following a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Quebec.



rlbdcky

The Canadian economy is fully integrated into the broader North American economy and has been since the middle of the 20th century. Attacking Canada's economy is the same as attacking the US economy. "American" car plants are scattered all over Canada. Canadians spend more on US imports than they export. There's actual a trade surplus with Canada. Trump's tariffs only make Canadian steel and aluminum more expensive for US manufacturers. It's just one more effort to damage the US and its alliances in service of Putin.

rlbdcky (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2018 10:21:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

Trump's lacking understanding of how all these things are interrelated will be all of our downfall.

While there is definitely evidence that someone/some-group colluded with Russia, the careless way in which Trump comports himself will upset the fragile balance of things across the globe - economic, human rights, safety, and security.

Enjoy your nice cars now - Autospies, it might be a rough period ahead for all of us. If you started off as a Trump supporter, look at the data about what he is doing.

Its not just about "The Wall" with Mexico (as understandably seductive as that might be to some) and immigration - its about walling off America from the world. The world is now a highly integrated system and a fragile one at that. The whole thing can be blown up in a very short time as the order falls apart.

This is not a Russia-US alliance thing (unless the Russians are somehow giving team Trump cash under the table) as America is the strongest country in the world, but it is a "let's make Europe weaker" thing. No one knows how its going to get sorted out. Scary times.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2018 10:30:32 AM | | Votes: -1   

fiftysix

click

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2018 10:34:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

coch

I feel sorry for Canada's manbaby. He should just stick to insulting India.

coch (View Profile)

Posted on 6/12/2018 10:45:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

