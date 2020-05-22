Trump Praises Ford And Workers For Stepping Up With PPE Protection For First Responders

Trump also made a point of praising Ford for the hard work done during these challenging times and for its contribution in fighting the virus, by delivering the much-needed PPEs to first-responders.

He also said that Ford executives were among the first calling him to ask what they could do to help, when the crisis started.

“Because of the virus, Ford was forced to stop automobile production for the first time since World War II,” POTUS said during a speech in front of factory personnel and media representatives. You can see it in full at the bottom of the page. “That's something,” he continued, adding that Ford bosses called him to ask “the most American of all questions, ‘How can we help?’”

