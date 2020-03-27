Trump Pulls The Trigger - Uses War Powers Act To FORCE GM To Put PEOPLE Ahead Of Profits And Make Ventilators

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:59:53 PM

21 user comments | Views : 2,272 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Trump said Friday that he had directed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to require General Motors to begin making ventilators under the Defense Production Act to combat the coronavirus pandemic after negotiations with the automaker had stalled.

"Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but out fight against the virus is too great to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course," Trump said in a statement, adding: "GM was wasting time."



Read Article


Trump Pulls The Trigger - Uses War Powers Act To FORCE GM To Put PEOPLE Ahead Of Profits And Make Ventilators

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

runninglogan1

Pure political grandstanding. Won't change a thing. Just Trump airing his grievances against GM.

GM was already moving forward on ventilator production.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 7:15:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

So your hatred for Trump has you protesting more ventilators being made. You are a #hypocrite.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 7:44:14 PM | | Votes: -4   

Agent009

Yes at a cost of over $150K a ventilator. MIT said the parts cost $150 for theirs. Just a slight discrepancy there.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 8:24:16 PM | | Votes: 3   

runninglogan1

Who's protesting ventilators being made? Learn to read darringer.

#moron

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 8:33:09 PM | | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

https://jalopnik.com/trump-forces-gm-which-was-already-going-to-produce-ven-1842532139

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 8:34:28 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You are, runningshitbag1 Instead of being joyful that the President has pulled the trigger on a much larger scale production that will save lives, you hate him so much that you'd prefer GM's paltry effort with more people dying because you can't give the win to Trump. You are just another example of how hateful and petty the Alt-Left is.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 9:06:56 PM | | Votes: -4   

runninglogan1

You're a mindless Trump worshiping drone. Open your eyes.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 10:47:38 PM | | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

Think what you want of me because I couldn't care less what your opinion is of me, but you remain a hateful hypocrite. Once again, your attempts at insult don't dent me at all, but you are so easily triggered by my jabs. I'm actually more intelligent because none of this is real to me given that everyone here is words on a screen behind personas. Thinking that it's real would be psychosis. Clearly you think it's real. Get into therapy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 11:41:09 PM | | Votes: -3   

runninglogan1

Lol. Judging by the length of your posts, you're the only one that thinks it's real.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:37:19 AM | | Votes: 4   

countguy

But didn't donnie dotard say it was a hoax.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 11:44:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

qweasdzxc

USA shall go after Trump and his fuk'n good friend Xi

qweasdzxc (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 11:54:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

valhallakey

Communist

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 2:06:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

Sorry but they should prioritize the ventilators for the youngsters as 90 yo Gertrude has already lived her life. Its moronic that doctors try to save everyone in these situations and burn themselves out get sick and die themselves. My father in law is palliative and taking up resources better used for a kid in need.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 7:44:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Foncool

Welcome to Socialize Medicine.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:42:54 AM | | Votes: 0   

rockreid

So as it turns out, Conservatives celebrate when Big Government gets involved with business when it suits their election possibilities. Evidently the free market is not as effective as it’s supposed to be. Perhaps we can use this fact for more things in the future, like providing health care to everyone paid for by a single payer system.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:54:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Foncool

How’s that single payer working out in Italy?

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 1:55:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

Vette71

Except in this this case the big government CDC screwed up developing a test for the Covid19, refused to get other labs involved until finally forced to. At which point free market private labs and the states came to the rescue. But too late to lessen the bulge coming into our healthcare system in the weeks ahead. If we knew who has the virus and who doesn't the economic damage could be lessened. Some folks could go back to work, and seniors/compromised would still have watch contact but at least could know more about the risks they face. And those nasty free market biotech and pharma companies have treatments and vaccines in the works which will be put to use by the medical community faster than the big government FDA would allow.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 2:47:11 PM | | Votes: 3   

dlin

It's not how the healthcare system was structured, but more to do with culture and how the government was run. For example the public healthcare system in Taiwan and Korea works great, and the former is a country closest to China yet having the least case# per capita because they took it seriously since early

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 5:16:09 PM | | Votes: 2   

Vette71

Culture has something to do with it. A plot of % of population with cases shows Japan.001% (flat), Singapore.01%, S.Korea.02% (flat), USA.03% (rising),France.04%(rising), Germany.05%(rising), Spain.12% (rising), Italy.13% (rising). In the Japanese culture and the other nearby countries you do not want to stick out as an individual but rather fit in with the group. In the west, particularly the USA its the opposite. Hence it is easier to do their public health approach. Having personally seen Japan and Singapore's public health systems I wouldn't want my healthcare provided by them.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 9:35:11 PM | | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

All this lack of equipment harkens back to the Obama administration. From Bloomberg.com: "after the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009, which triggered a nationwide shortage of masks and caused a 2- to 3-year backlog orders for the N95 variety, the stockpile distributed about three-quarters of its inventory and didn’t build back the supply".

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 3:20:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

TomM

Owning a company that is in that business- there was NO lack of equipment. There was no underlying demand for more product - most ventilator sales were simply to REPLACE damaged or unrepairable units. THere was plenty of options in the market.

The 2008 recession and the subsequent demands on the market meant that the money was not available to greatly ramp up supplies - especially when the other party took the senate and house two years later. There were other places to spend the money and at that time - that party was not in favor of increasing the national debt for it.

Even then - no one would have planned for the conditions of this Pandemic. THey would have been laughed at if they suggested it.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 5:53:55 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]