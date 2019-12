Tesla and GM are getting their hopes of an EV tax credit reform squashed as Donald Trump reportedly intervened and threaten to kill the bill if it gets to his desk.



As we reported earlier this week, US Congress is considering an EV tax credit revamp that would help Tesla, GM, and used EV buyers.

Tesla and GM have become the first two automakers to hit the 200,000 delivery threshold to trigger the phase-out of their EV buyers’ access to federal tax credits.