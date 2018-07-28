Trump Strikes A Deal With The EU, Moving Onto Canada + Mexico — More Pressure On China NOW Than EVER Before?

The United States signaled on Thursday it is set to push ahead on trade talks with Canada and Mexico after agreeing to suspend hostilities over tariffs with Europe in a fragile deal that may clear the way for renewed pressure on China.



A surprise deal struck on Wednesday will see Washington suspend the imposition of any new tariffs on the European Union, including a proposed 25 percent levy on auto imports, and hold talks over tariffs on imports of European steel and aluminum...

...One key aspect of the agreement, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity, was that the two sides had agreed to work together to tackle China’s market abuses.

“They want to work together with us on China and they want to help us reform the WTO (World Trade Organization),” said the official, adding that the Europeans came into the talks “with a real positive spirit..."

MDarringer

Yes.

It would not surprise me if Geely or GAC or SAIC-Nanjing made a bid for Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram with an agreement to build Chinese cars in the USA and for Trump to do a happy dance.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/28/2018 11:07:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

