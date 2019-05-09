Trump Summons GM CEO Mary Barra To Discuss Trade, Plant Closings, And Efficiency Standards

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra will meet with U.

S. President Donald Trump and White House officials on Thursday — just days after GM came under attack from Trump, the White House confirmed late Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier that the pair would discuss issues including trade, ongoing contract talks and revising vehicle fuel efficiency standards, citing three people briefed on the matter. The White House confirmed Trump would meet with Barra at 1:45 p.m. EDT in the Oval Office.

User Comments

Truthy

That ought to be interesting. A real CEO meets a guy who inherited everything and believes he is special.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/5/2019 11:31:43 AM   

