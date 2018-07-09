Trump Tells EU That Eliminating Traiffs Is Not Enough

President Donald Trump rejected a European Union offer to scrap tariffs on cars, likening the bloc’s trade policies to those of China.

“It’s not good enough,” Trump said of the offer from Brussels during an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. “Their consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars.”

Trump’s comments come just hours after Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told European Parliament lawmakers that the EU would be “willing to bring down even our car tariffs to zero, all tariffs to zero, if the U.S. does the same.” Autos were previously excluded from the discussions that focused on manufactured products bought and sold between the two markets.



User Comments

Truthy

What does he mean about their consumer habits? They agree to zero tariffs and he says this is not enough? WTF?
How is his uninformed trade war working out? Oh, the trade deficit jumps to its highest level in 3 years and consumer costs are rising. Let's go ahead with that 25th amendment.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 11:41:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

llaroo

yup, there's that free sprirated Republican who believes in open markets and free economies forcing people to buy a specific product. Kind of like Soviets and their Ladas and East Germans and their Trebants. Maybe Europeans don't want to drive SUV's since thats all that is made here and Europeans don't need to drive big ass vehicles. The joke is up folks, take this man out, America is now the laughing stock of the planet - bring it on.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 12:04:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

llaroo

hahahaha, Trumps wants to know if European Imports 'imperil national security ' to justify his lunacy. Only one thing that Imperil's national security, yes Him.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 12:13:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I made the call on this the last time car tariffs going to zero was in a post. This White House won't be satisfied until the EU agrees to an import quota for US vehicles. It is that strange these days in "Crazy Town". I feel so sorry for Americans this week. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason. It is time for Congress to act.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 12:42:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

When you have them by their cajones their hearts and minds will follow! We can probably count the number of US models sold in EU on one hand and the total sold on our fingers and toes. The man knows exactly who has the leverage and how to use it. Let the haters hate but the results speak for themselves!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 12:47:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

llaroo

still waiting for those results

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 12:50:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

xjug1987a

https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fil:2016_Presidential_Election_by_County.svg the results ARE in....

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 1:58:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

222max

Why is there always a dufus looking photo of Trump on these threads?

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 2:12:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

PUGPROUD, how is that leverage with North Korea? What exactly is he holding out for?
The reason you do not see Suburbans, Impalas and Explorers in Europe is they buy smaller cars due to more expensive fuel. Oh, and Ford and GM have been building cars in Europe for the European market since before WW2. GM recently sold Opel and Vauxall to PSA.
DD does not understand this. His approach will yield nothing.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 2:25:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

llaroo

and Trump wants to relax emission standards when the rest of the world is going in opposite direction. How would US cars even fair oversees ? Wake up people, stop drinking the Koolaid.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 9/7/2018 2:43:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

