Trump Threatens GM With Big Border Tax For Cruze Production In Mexico

President-elect Donald Trump today blasted General Motors and threatened to impose a "big border tax" for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico. However, the automaker reiterated at Cruzes built there will mostly go to the domestic market and that it will continue to build the compact in the U.S. "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post this morning on Twitter.



