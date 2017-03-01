Trump Threatens GM With Big Border Tax For Cruze Production In Mexico

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:26:33 AM

1 user comments | Views : 746 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President-elect Donald Trump today blasted General Motors and threatened to impose a "big border tax" for making its Chevy Cruze model in Mexico.

However, the automaker reiterated at Cruzes built there will mostly go to the domestic market and that it will continue to build the compact in the U.S.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump said in a post this morning on Twitter.



Read Article


Trump Threatens GM With Big Border Tax For Cruze Production In Mexico

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The quid pro quo is simple. Mexico can make the tax go away if it does something about the porosity of its border with the USA and use their military against the drug cartel. Mexico make a lot of money due to NAFTA, but it shirks its responsibility as a neighbor nation to give something back for what they get.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2017 10:36:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]